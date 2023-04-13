PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE PPG opened at $138.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.54 and a 200-day moving average of $126.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $141.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PPG Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

