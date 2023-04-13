PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.01). PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 51.27%. The firm had revenue of C$150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$147.00 million.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$22.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.46. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$15.08 and a 1 year high of C$23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.36.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 72.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSK shares. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.42.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

