PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.79

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.79 and traded as low as C$21.67. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$21.77, with a volume of 252,841 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.42.
PrairieSky Royalty Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87.
PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 72.18%.
About PrairieSky Royalty
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.
Further Reading
