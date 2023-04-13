Presearch (PRE) Hits Market Capitalization of $34.05 Million

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Presearch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Presearch has a total market cap of $34.05 million and $182,940.14 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

