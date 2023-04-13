PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PriceSmart Price Performance

PSMT opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $84.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.58. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PriceSmart news, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $1,046,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,306 shares in the company, valued at $12,365,320.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $1,046,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,365,320.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $70,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,684.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,584 shares of company stock worth $3,014,007 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,810,000 after buying an additional 92,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,716,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,651,000 after buying an additional 47,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSMT shares. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About PriceSmart

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.