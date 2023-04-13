PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PriceSmart Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.58. PriceSmart has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 1,450 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $99,745.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,794.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $70,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,684.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 1,450 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $99,745.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,707 shares in the company, valued at $323,794.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,584 shares of company stock worth $3,014,007. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,810,000 after purchasing an additional 92,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 175.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65,984 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PriceSmart by 495.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 61.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 56,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in PriceSmart by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,850 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About PriceSmart

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.