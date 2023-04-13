Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Shares Down 14.7%

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. 8,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 2,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
Progressive Care Stock Up 16.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09.
About Progressive Care
Progressive Care, Inc is a personalized healthcare services and technology company that provides prescription pharmaceuticals and risk and data management services to healthcare organizations and providers. It operates through the following subsidiaries: PharmCo LLC, Touchpoint RX LLC, Family Physicians RX, Inc, and ClearMetrX, Inc The PharmCo LLC provides prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, tele pharmacy services, anti-retro-viral medications, medication therapy management, the supply of prescription medications to long term care facilities, and health practice risk management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progressive Care (RXMD)
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
- VFC Stock Spring Sale, Good For Value Investors?
- This Still-Young Stock Is A Favorite Among Big Investors
- Why Next Week’s Earnings Report is Good for Johnson & Johnson
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.