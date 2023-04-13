Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $92.15 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $5.05 or 0.00016561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $92.15 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prom has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00028838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00017989 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,500.86 or 1.00040382 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.98896029 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $16,922,897.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

