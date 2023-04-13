PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $4.85

Shares of PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $4.75. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 946 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PropertyGuru from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
PropertyGuru Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru
PropertyGuru Company Profile
PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PropertyGuru (PGRU)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.