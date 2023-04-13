PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $4.85

Shares of PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $4.75. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 946 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PropertyGuru from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

PropertyGuru Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC boosted its position in PropertyGuru by 465.6% during the third quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 288,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 237,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

