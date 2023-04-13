ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Position Reduced by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management cut its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,896 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

BATS NOBL opened at $90.98 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.74.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

