ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Down 3.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.25. Approximately 13,578,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 29,297,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.12.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,083.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,990,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,329,000 after buying an additional 1,899,339 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth $24,087,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth $16,603,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,064.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,368,000 after acquiring an additional 568,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at about $12,091,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

