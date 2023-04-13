PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk engages in the provision of general banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Commercial and Small, Consumer and Retail, Treasury and Financial Institution, Head Office, and Subsidiaries. The Corporate segment comprises loans, deposits, and other transactions and balances with corporate customers.

