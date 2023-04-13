Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by Lane Generational LLC

Lane Generational LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Pure Storage makes up about 4.3% of Lane Generational LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 15.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.
Pure Storage Stock Performance
NYSE PSTG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.05. 1,027,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,316,628. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.22.
Insider Transactions at Pure Storage
In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSTG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.