Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by Lane Generational LLC

Lane Generational LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Pure Storage makes up about 4.3% of Lane Generational LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 15.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSTG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.05. 1,027,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,316,628. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 2.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSTG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.