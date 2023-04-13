Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report issued on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the auto parts company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $869.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $265,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

