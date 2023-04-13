Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 96.97%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,485 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,397,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,557,000 after acquiring an additional 174,115 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,748 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $353,516.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.09%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

