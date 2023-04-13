Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.47). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $142.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million.

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $48.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $552.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,723.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Customers Bancorp news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 38.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.