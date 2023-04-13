Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Lifted by Capital One Financial (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.98 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.69 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EOG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.87.

EOG Resources stock opened at $122.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.31. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

