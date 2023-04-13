Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Lowered by HC Wainwright

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Greenwich LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.42 million, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.93. Greenwich LifeSciences has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $21.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 1,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $26,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,732,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,470,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 13,350 shares of company stock valued at $200,603 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLSI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 6.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

