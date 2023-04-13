Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Lowered by HC Wainwright

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.
Greenwich LifeSciences Price Performance
Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.42 million, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.93. Greenwich LifeSciences has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $21.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLSI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 6.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI)
