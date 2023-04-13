Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Issued By Wedbush

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34. The company has a market cap of $36.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.87. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 337,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 81,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

