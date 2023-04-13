Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the information technology service provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %

CTSH stock opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $88.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

