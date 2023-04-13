Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Increased by Capital One Financial

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Granite Ridge Resources in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GRNT opened at $6.14 on Thursday. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,509,000.

About Granite Ridge Resources

(Get Rating)

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.