Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for LGI Homes, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $7.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.08 EPS.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $110.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $126.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.87. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.69.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $488.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at LGI Homes

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,239,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,239,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 13,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $1,456,240.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,165.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,210 shares of company stock worth $8,999,462. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,743,000 after buying an additional 138,878 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 7,049.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 988,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,566,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 595,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,491,000 after buying an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Ampfield Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 439,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,675,000 after buying an additional 106,262 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,643,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.