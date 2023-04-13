Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCBI. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

TCBI opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $525.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.34 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 22.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $575,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 19,888 shares of company stock valued at $430,333 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

