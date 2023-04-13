Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a report released on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cboe Global Markets’ current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $134.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.08 and a 200-day moving average of $124.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

