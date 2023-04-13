Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for PJT Partners Inc. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for PJT Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for PJT Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS.
PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $279.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million.
PJT Partners Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.32. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $83.17.
PJT Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 28.49%.
Insider Transactions at PJT Partners
In other PJT Partners news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,396,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,311,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2,871.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 167,978 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 143.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 184,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at $6,491,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,315 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PJT Partners Company Profile
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
