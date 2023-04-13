Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.32 EPS.
Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
Teck Resources Price Performance
Teck Resources Dividend Announcement
Further Reading
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
- VFC Stock Spring Sale, Good For Value Investors?
- This Still-Young Stock Is A Favorite Among Big Investors
- Why Next Week’s Earnings Report is Good for Johnson & Johnson
- 3 Travel Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.