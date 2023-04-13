Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

