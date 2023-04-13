Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) is Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises 2.7% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Argus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.23. The company had a trading volume of 129,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,480. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.58 and its 200 day moving average is $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

