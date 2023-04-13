QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Stock Performance

NYSE:QS opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.91 and a current ratio of 22.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 5.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 478,747 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $4,323,085.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,767,019.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 478,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $4,323,085.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,767,019.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 186,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $1,682,586.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 725,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,820.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,431,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,786 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth $74,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 96.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 79.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 172,877 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 949.5% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 157,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 142,594 shares in the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.