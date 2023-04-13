QUASA Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $198.54 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $198.54 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007381 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00028980 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,362.55 or 1.00034932 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00110489 USD and is down -40.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $234.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.