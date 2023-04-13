Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($2.57) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Rallybio in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.57) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rallybio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rallybio’s FY2027 earnings at ($2.66) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of RLYB stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. Rallybio has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -2.06.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rallybio by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rallybio in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Rallybio in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rallybio news, Director Kush Parmar sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,378,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,507,545.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan I. Lieber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,378,969 shares in the company, valued at $19,507,545.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

