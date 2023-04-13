Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Trading Up 3.4%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. 120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.
Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51.
About Ramsay Health Care
Ramsay Health Care Ltd. is in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. It operates through the following segments : Asia Pacific, UK, France and Nordics. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
