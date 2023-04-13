Raydium Market Capitalization Reaches $58.45 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Raydium token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 23% against the US dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $58.45 million and $44.62 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,888,578 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

