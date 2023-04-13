Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 2.6% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.85. 533,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,644,827. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.62.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

