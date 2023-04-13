Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.62.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,943. The stock has a market cap of $147.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.06. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

