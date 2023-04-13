Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Boosted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.62.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $101.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.06. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $147.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

