Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $15,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,270. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.