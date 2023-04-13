Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Up 4.8%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.09. 326,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,952,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RDFN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Redfin Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.30. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 234.33%. The business had revenue of $479.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 235,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,031.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

