RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.17

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.17 and traded as low as $2.67. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 140,009 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 58,128 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

