RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.17

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.17 and traded as low as $2.67. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 140,009 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
RedHill Biopharma Stock Up 11.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11.
Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
