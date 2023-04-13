Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $466.93

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 466.93 ($5.78) and traded as low as GBX 453.40 ($5.61). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 462.20 ($5.72), with a volume of 278,330 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.05) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.55) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.74) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Redrow from GBX 644 ($7.98) to GBX 650 ($8.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.00) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 549.11 ($6.80).

Get Redrow alerts:

Redrow Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.45, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 487.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 466.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Redrow Cuts Dividend

Redrow Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,818.18%.

(Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.