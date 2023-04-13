Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of REED opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

