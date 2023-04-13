Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Regional Management from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Regional Management from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regional Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management Price Performance

RM stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 47.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regional Management Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 975,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,418,000 after acquiring an additional 266,634 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 67.7% during the third quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 308,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 124,407 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 396,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 56,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,969,000 after acquiring an additional 40,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 45.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 29,661 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.