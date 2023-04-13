Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Regional Management from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Regional Management from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regional Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.
RM stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 47.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.48.
Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.
