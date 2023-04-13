Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock Position Cut by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum makes up 3.2% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc. owned 0.07% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 387.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,390 shares of company stock worth $6,521,708 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

RS stock opened at $246.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $160.29 and a 12 month high of $264.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

