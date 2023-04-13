Request (REQ) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Request has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $102.93 million and $25.28 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00028503 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018284 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001303 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,101.86 or 1.00013276 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10427383 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $5,084,307.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

