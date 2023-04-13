Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Albemarle Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Albemarle in a report released on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $6.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.43. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $29.53 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $24.64 EPS.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.00.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $201.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.55. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.