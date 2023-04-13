Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Photronics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Photronics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Photronics’ current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
