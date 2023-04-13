Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SpartanNash’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for SpartanNash in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SpartanNash’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SpartanNash stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $876.55 million, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.71.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

