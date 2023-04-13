Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 13th (AAVVF, AETUF, BIREF, BTE, CELTF, CNQ, CPG, CVE, CWEGF, DALXF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 13th:

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$14.00.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$11.00.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$6.50.

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 135 ($1.67).

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$86.00 to C$87.00.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$28.00.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$8.00.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$23.00.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $90.00.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.60 to C$0.65.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$79.00.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$26.00.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$68.50.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$66.00.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$29.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$23.00.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$47.00.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$2.25.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$112.00 to C$102.00.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$1.30.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$26.00.

