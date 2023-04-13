Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 13th (AAVVF, AETUF, BIREF, BTE, CELTF, CNQ, CPG, CVE, CWEGF, DALXF)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2023

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 13th:

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$14.00.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$11.00.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$6.50.

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 135 ($1.67).

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$86.00 to C$87.00.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$28.00.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$8.00.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$23.00.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $90.00.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.60 to C$0.65.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$79.00.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$26.00.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$68.50.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$66.00.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$29.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$23.00.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$47.00.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$2.25.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$112.00 to C$102.00.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$1.30.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$26.00.

