Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 13th (AAL, CKN, DEST, FAN, IHR, KMR, LSEG, NRR, NXR, OXIG)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 13th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its top pick rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Clarkson (LON:CKN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 3,740 ($46.32) target price on the stock.

Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST)

had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.49) target price on the stock.

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 820 ($10.15) target price on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a GBX 9,550 ($118.27) price target on the stock.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Norcros (LON:NXR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 123 ($1.52) price target on the stock.

