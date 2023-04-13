Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 13th (AAL, CKN, DEST, FAN, IHR, KMR, LSEG, NRR, NXR, OXIG)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 13th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its top pick rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Clarkson (LON:CKN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 3,740 ($46.32) target price on the stock.

Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.49) target price on the stock.

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 820 ($10.15) target price on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a GBX 9,550 ($118.27) price target on the stock.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Norcros (LON:NXR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 123 ($1.52) price target on the stock.

