Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 12th (BFAM, CCK, EBIX, GES, HUM, MA, MDXG, MFG, SBH, UMC)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, April 12th:
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Crown (NYSE:CCK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Guess’ (NYSE:GES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
