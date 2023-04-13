Robert W. Baird Cuts RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $87.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.00.

RPM International Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RPM opened at $81.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.64.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RPM International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after acquiring an additional 98,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85,812 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in RPM International by 16.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RPM International by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 30,407 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

